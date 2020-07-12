Home >News >India >Lockdown in Thane's Bhiwandi town extended by week
12 Jul 2020

THANE : The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday extended till July 19 the ongoing lockdown in the township.

Civic Commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya issued this order.

The ongoing lockdown in Bhiwandi had started on July 2 and was to end Sunday midnight.

The lockdown in other civic corporation limits and rural parts of Thane district has already been extended till July 19.

Till Saturday night, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Bhiwandi was 2,701, while the death toll was 144.

Meanwhile, the Vartak Nagar ward committee of the Thane civic administration on Sunday issued an order prohibiting all activities, except for the sale of medicines and milk, in Shivai Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Sainath Nagar and Misalwadi till further notice after spurt in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged district guardian minister Eknath Shinde to withdraw the lockdown, stating that the industrial units were incurring losses due to the restrictions in place since March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

