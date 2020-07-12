Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Lockdown in Thane's Bhiwandi town extended by week
Health worker collects swab sample from man for Covid-19 test

Lockdown in Thane's Bhiwandi town extended by week

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST PTI

  • Lock-down has been extended till July 19 in Bhiwandi
  • While the industry's association has requested state minister to withdraw lock-down pertaining to the financial losses since March

THANE : The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday extended till July 19 the ongoing lockdown in the township.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday extended till July 19 the ongoing lockdown in the township.

Civic Commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya issued this order.

Civic Commissioner Dr Pankaj Ashiya issued this order.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The ongoing lockdown in Bhiwandi had started on July 2 and was to end Sunday midnight.

The lockdown in other civic corporation limits and rural parts of Thane district has already been extended till July 19.

Till Saturday night, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Bhiwandi was 2,701, while the death toll was 144.

Meanwhile, the Vartak Nagar ward committee of the Thane civic administration on Sunday issued an order prohibiting all activities, except for the sale of medicines and milk, in Shivai Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Sainath Nagar and Misalwadi till further notice after spurt in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Meanwhile, the Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged district guardian minister Eknath Shinde to withdraw the lockdown, stating that the industrial units were incurring losses due to the restrictions in place since March.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated