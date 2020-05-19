Lockdown: India sees sharp dip in office hardware peripherals demand, says IDC

MUMBAI: Following the disruption in supply chain and demand shock due to covid-19, the hard copy peripherals (HCP) industry saw demand decline quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in January-March by 16.5% - the sharpest ever.

The HCP market in India recorded shipments of 0.66 million units in the first quarter of calendar year 2020 (CY 1Q20), with a decline of 22.5% year-over-year (YoY), according to the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 1Q20.

HCPs include products like printer and copier machines.

Supply was disrupted since most vendors have their manufacturing units in China. As a result of the outbreak in China's Wuhan, shipments to India were hit in February and at the beginning of March. This was aggravated by the countrywide lockdown in India, effective 25 March, leading to further disruptions in the market from both supply and demand perspectives.

This resulted in a sharp YoY decline in the Inkjet and Laser segment, including copiers, by 22.4% and 22.6% respectively. Moreover, many orders, which were supposed to be executed in the second half of March, could not be delivered to channels leading to reverse invoicing in some cases. The laser copier segment witnessed maximum impact, declining 48.7% YoY. Also, many orders remain unbilled since most of the orders in this segment are typically executed in the second half of March.

“Furthermore, Q1 typically sees strong demand from the government which was impacted majorly, leading to multiple orders being either put on hold or canceled. While the overall inkjet (printer) market declined, the Ink tank (printer) segment gained market share by 4.5% YoY," says Bani Johri, market analyst, IPDS, IDC India.

Due to covid-19 pandemic resulting in multiple tranches of nationwide lockdown, there is a lot of uncertainty resulting in frequent changes to the outlook for the coming quarters. However, under the assumption that things become normal from Q3 CY20, vendors are still likely to face a slowdown in consumer demand as they prioritise their spending towards essential goods.

"However, despite weakness in consumer demand, IDC expects the India HCP market to start showing signs of recovery from Q3 CY20 onwards as economic growth starts rebounding. Vendors are likely to go aggressive with their marketing and promotional campaigns during Q4 to cash in on the festive season," noted Nishant Bansal, senior research manager, IPDS, IDC India.

IDC also expects brands to make a significant push towards online sales as fears around the pandemic are likely to play on consumer's minds while considering a visit to retail stores.

Commercial printing demand is also likely to witness a slowdown in the aftermath of lockdown as organisations might look to continue with remote working post lockdown as well. While the Ministry of Home Affairs has given a go-ahead to resume businesses with a small percentage of the workforce, businesses in the IT sector have remained cautious and extended work from home mandates as have many non-IT businesses. The suspension of examinations across the country also added to the low demand.

