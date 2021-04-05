Lockdown is back in Maharashtra

Private offices, too, have been instructed to shift to work-from-home mode, while government offices are allowed to work at 50% of their workforce. Private offices in essential sectors, including banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, water and power supply, are allowed to operate from offices, while government offices dealing with the covid-19 pandemic will operate at full capacity. “We are not touching the industrial sector as it is directly linked with the financial health of the state. The industrial units, construction sites are allowed to operate, while the shooting of films and TV serials can go on by adhering to the covid-19 protocol," Nawab Malik, minority affairs minister, said after the cabinet meeting. He said that public transport, including trains, buses, autos, taxis and flights, can operate at 50% of their seating capacity.