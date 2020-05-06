Lockdown: Karnataka announces 1,610 crore package to help the worst hit

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday announced a ₹1,610 crore relief package to mitigate the suffering of the people hit the hardest by the lockdown.

The package is aimed at flower growers, washermen, barbers, construction workers, auto and cab drivers, MSMEs, weavers, among others

"We are stopping all development activities and prioritising this," chief minister BS Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka, like the rest of the country, is gradually exiting the lockdown, announced on 25 March to curb the spread of covid-19, that has ravaged businesses by bringing economic activity to a near standstill.

Yediyurappa said the money will be transferred within a week's time.

The state government announced ₹25,000 per hectare compensation for flower growers and said it is trying to assess losses of vegetable and fruit farmers as well.

The lockdown also hit service professionals and the state government will provide a one-time compensation of ₹5,000 each to about 60,000 washermen 2,30,000 barbers, 7,75,000 auto and taxi drivers.

"The monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs will be waived for two months," the chief minister, adding that the state government will also defer payment of fixed charges in electricity bills of large industries without penalty and interest for two months.

Yediyurappa said ₹3,000 each, in addition to the ₹2,000 announced earlier, will be given to 15.8 lakh construction labourers in the state.

Karnataka had announced a ₹109 crore loan waiver for weavers. The state government said it will release the pending ₹80 crore at the earliest.

The government also announced Weaver Samman Yojana, under which it would deposit ₹2,000 directly into the bank account of handloom weaver through DBT. This will benefit about 54,000 handloom weavers in the state.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated