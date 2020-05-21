Lockdown: March worst month in FY20 for employment as new jobs slump 46%

NEW DELHI: March was the worst month in terms of employment in the formal sector in FY20, with new job additions declining a massive 46%, according to the government's payroll data.

The decline in job creation is a sign of the impact of the covid-19 lockdown, effective 25 March, on the Indian economy.

According to government payroll data collected through its retirement fund manager, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), about 401,949 people joined the formal workforce in March, nearly half of 745,655 additions in February.

The numbers were 833,417 for January, 876,228 for December and 987,668 for November.

The data also indicates how formal sector job creation could worsen in April and May, with the lockdown enforced fully.

According to EPFO database, of the total additions in March, almost 222,167 were in the 18-25 age group, a drop of nearly 170,000 when compared with February. The 18-25 age group is a key parameter for gauging the job market conditions.

In March, 47,016 people in the 26-35 age group joined the workforce, while 64,697 of those who entered the formal sector were above the age of 35. About 3,887, were under 18, the payroll data showed.

To be sure, the data of recent months may change slightly due to delay in data collection.

The Indian economy had been slowing for some time but the pandemic-driven lockdown worsened the decline bringing economic activity to a near standstill and hurting employment generation.

Several multilateral agencies have forecast a steep decline in India’s economic growth, given that covid-19 cases have continued to rise despite the lockdown. The International Monetary Fund has pegged India’s growth rate at 1.9% for FY21, while Goldman Sachs expects a 45% contraction in the June quarter.

