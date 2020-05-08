NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cautioned that India’s sovereign rating could be downgraded if its fiscal metrics weakens materially. This follows similar warning from Fitch Ratings.

“This would probably happen in the context of a prolonged or deep slowdown in growth, with only limited prospects that the government would be able to restore stronger output through economic and institutional reforms," the rating agency said in its credit opinion.

A marked and long-lasting weakening in the health of the financial sector would both raise associated fiscal costs should the government need to support some financial institutions, and increase the risk that growth remained too low to prevent a rise in the debt burden, Moody's added.

As of now, Moody’s has assigned Baa2 sovereign rating to India with a negative outlook.

The rating agency expects the Indian economy to remain stagnant in calendar year 2020 with a growth projection of 0%.

Moody’s said India's credit profile is supported by its large and diverse economy, and stable domestic financing base. “This is balanced against high government debt, weak social and physical infrastructure, and a fragile financial sector, which face further pressures amid the coronavirus outbreak. The shock will exacerbate an already material slowdown in economic growth, which has significantly reduced prospects for durable fiscal consolidation," it added.

Fitch Ratings last month warned that deterioration in India’s fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth could put pressure on its sovereign rating at a time when government is contemplating to announce a stimulus package for the medium, small, and micro enterprises and the informal sector.

“Fiscal easing to support growth is likely to be announced, given the extended lockdown. Further deterioration in the fiscal outlook as a result of lower growth or fiscal easing could pressure the sovereign rating in light of the limited fiscal headroom India had when it entered this crisis," the rating agency said in a statement.

