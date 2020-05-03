NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that inter-district and intra-district plying of buses will remain prohibited in orange zones from tomorrow. "In the Orange Zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited," MHA said in a statement.

In orange zones, where no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in the 14 days, two other activities have been allowed with restrictions. Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted to ply but only with one driver and two passengers.

In case of four-wheeler vehicles, inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver.

All other activities are allowed in the orange zones without any restrictions, the MHA said adding that based on their assessment and priorities, state governments and union territories can choose to permit a lesser number of activities.

The nationwide lockdown, which was to end on May 4, has now been extended by further two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT, about 500 students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan reached the national capital in 40 buses this morning. Delhi's Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes after medical tests.

Help desks were set up at Kashmere Gate inter state bus terminus (ISBT) where doctors, police personnel, transport, civil defence and other personnel were deployed to assist the students for medical tests and boarding DTC buses for their homes.

The Maharashtra government has similarly sent 74 buses to Kota to bring back the stranded students. Last week, the Chhattisgarh government had also sent 75 buses to bring back around 1,500 students.

Share Via