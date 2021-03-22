Amid the resurge in the Covid-19 cases in India, several states have imposed restrictions, including full lockdown and night curfew to contain the spread of the virus. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh are accounting for more than 80 per cent of the new coronavirus cases. Apart from these five states, the coronavirus virus has created fear in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi with these states registering a record number of cases in 2021.

India registered 46,951 cases of coronavirus and 212 related fatalities, which have taken the country's cumulative tally past 11.6 million and the death toll to 159,967 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Here are the restrictions put in place by several states:

Maharashtra

The worst-hit state on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. Night curfew has been announced in at least 10 districts including Aurangabad, Amravati, Yavatmal, Jalna and Parbhani. The ongoing lockdown due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Nagpur district has been extended till March 31.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete lockdown every Sunday for the three most affected districts of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. The Sunday lockdown has been imposed after seven months. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government is going to introduce Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23 to ensure the use of mask and social distancing. “On this day, a siren will be blown in every district at 11am and 7pm and people will be requested to stop for two minutes to take a pledge of using masks and maintaining social distance," said Chouhan.

Chhattisgarh

Schools, colleges and Anganwadis will be closed in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, informed State Minister Ravindra Choubey on Sunday. "It has been decided by the state government that in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases, all schools will remain closed till further orders. Except for Class 10 and 12 board exams, exams of all other classes will not take place and all students will be given general promotions," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Punjab

The Punjab government has further tightened the guidelines in the 11 districts most affected by the pandemic. Night curfew has been imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ropar, Moga, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government will not allow any public function to be held on Holi. Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said that people will not be allowed to put colour on each other. However, the tradition of Holika Dahan will be allowed with a limited number of people.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night curfew in eight cities from Monday and also made it mandatory for people visiting the state to carry a Covid-19 negative test report. Officials said the night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwada (Dungarpur) and Kushalgarh (Banswara) from 11 pm to 5 am.

