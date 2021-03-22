Lockdown, night curfews return as Covid cases resurge. What states are doing

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete lockdown every Sunday for the three most affected districts of Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. The Sunday lockdown has been imposed after seven months. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government is going to introduce Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23 to ensure the use of mask and social distancing. “On this day, a siren will be blown in every district at 11am and 7pm and people will be requested to stop for two minutes to take a pledge of using masks and maintaining social distance," said Chouhan.