Lockdown: Nivea India partners Zomato, Swiggy for delivery of hygiene essentials

NEW DELHI: Skincare brand Nivea India on Monday announced that it has partnered with Zomato and Swiggy to ensure safe home delivery of essential hygiene products to consumers in 60-90 minutes in multiple cities amid the lockdown.

The products available include soaps, shower gels and facewashes. To avail this service, consumers need to open Zomato or Swiggy app on their phones and look for the ‘Nivea Care Shop’ under the market or groceries section and place orders.

This service, which was started in Mumbai last week, is available for consumers in more than 30 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, and Kanpur. The brand aims to scale this up to more than 100 cities in the coming week.

The collaboration aims to give consumers uninterrupted access to everyday essential hygiene products without them having to step outside the safety of their homes.

Nivea said to safely deliver the products, hygienic conditions and social distancing have been. Delivery riders are required to wear masks, practise regular washing and sanitising of hands and temperature checks. The option of cashless transactions and contactless deliveries have also been made available for consumers.

Speaking on the initiative, Sailesh Viswanathan, sales director, Nivea India said, “As a responsible skincare brand, this initiative reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to their daily hygiene essentials. In times of crisis, we stand together and work together to ensure safety of the consumers by delivering products safely and directly to their doorsteps."

Covid-19 pandemic has lead to innovative partnerships when it comes to delivery of essential goods.

While consumer goods firm Marico Ltd has launched 'Saffola Store' on Swiggy and Zomato, ride-hailing company Uber India has launched a last mile delivery service and partnered with online grocery firm BigBasket.

Zomato recently made a foray into groceries through Zomato Market, using its fleet of delivery executives to ferry goods from local shops to consumers. It has also partnered Grofers by providing its fleet to deliver essential goods to consumers of the online grocery retailer.

Domino’s Pizza and ITC Ltd have also joined hands to deliver ITC’s essential items such as wheat flour (atta) and spices to customers via the pizza chain’s ordering app in India.

