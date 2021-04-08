OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lockdown or night curfew in Assam? What state health minister says

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, several states have resorted to measures like lockdown, night curfews and weekend lockdowns. Assam government is not in favour of any of such measures. "There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, news agency ANI tweeted.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Assam reported 195 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,19,027, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission (NHM) said. Assam currently has 847 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

A total of 11,30,808 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,03,263 people have got the second dose.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered as many as 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout