Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lockdown or night curfew in Assam? What state health minister says

Lockdown or night curfew in Assam? What state health minister says

Premium
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
1 min read . 01:23 PM IST Staff Writer

Assam reported 195 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,19,027

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, several states have resorted to measures like lockdown, night curfews and weekend lockdowns. Assam government is not in favour of any of such measures. "There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, news agency ANI tweeted.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, several states have resorted to measures like lockdown, night curfews and weekend lockdowns. Assam government is not in favour of any of such measures. "There is no possibility of lockdown or night curfew in Assam. I request everyone to get themselves if they have symptoms. There is no need to panic but we should remain alert," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, news agency ANI tweeted.

TRENDING STORIES See All
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Assam reported 195 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 2,19,027, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission (NHM) said. Assam currently has 847 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

A total of 11,30,808 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,03,263 people have got the second dose.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered as many as 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases ever since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is now at 1,29,28,574, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.