Lockdown period gainfully utilised to ramp up health infrastructure: Govt

In a press statement, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate in the country has improved to 40.32 per cent. "There were reports in a section of media about some decisions of the government regarding the lockdown implementation and response to Covid-19 management. The period of the lockdown has been gainfully utilised to ramp up the health infrastructure in the country. As on date, 45,299 people have been cured, taking our recovery rate to 40.32 per cent," the statement said.