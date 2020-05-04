Lockdown: Pharma sales slump 19% month-on-month in April as demand hit

NEW DELHI: Sales of medicines fell about 19% in April from a month ago due to disruption caused by the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary data collated by market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The data, which compared stockists’ inventory levels and sales, showed that sales in April were only 81% of levels seen in March.

The decline in sales led to a 30% month-on-month jump in inventories with stockists in April, the data showed. Stockists across the country had inventory worth 43 days at the end of April compared with 33 days' worth a month earlier.

“This is the preliminary data. The final sales data will be out later this week. This data shows there is less demand for antibiotic medicines and other short-term therapies. If people are at home and do not eat from outside plus take precautions to avoid airborne diseases, they are less likely to get infections, and so such segments will be down," Ameesh Masurekar, director AIOCD-AWACS, told Mint.

In fact, sales in the infective segment fell the most, down 41%, with inventory levels reaching 71 days from 39 days a month earlier.

In the last two weeks of April, panic buying of chronic medicines seemed to have improved, with inventory level of anti-diabetic and cardiac care drugs at 26 and 31 days respectively. The two had the healthiest sales among all therapeutic segements.

The worst hit among the top 20 companies was Cipla, whose sales fell by around 28%, while that of Zydus Cadila, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were down by a fourth each.

Cipla is a leader in the respiratory segment, and sales of those drugs fell, with inventory levels rising by two-thirds to 46 days. Cipla had inventories worth 47 days, up 39%.

Inventories Zydus Cadila, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories rose 20-30% to 40-54 days.

India’s largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ sales fell 17%, while those of the largest multinational in India, the Abbott group, was down 13%. Sun Pharma’s inventory levels were at 31 days, and Abbott had 44 days of inventory.

Pharmaceutical sales have been volatile since the lockdown began, especially those of chronic drugs. Panic buying was rampant in these segments, with inventory falling to less than three weeks for anti-diabetic segments and 23 days for cardiac care drugs as on 7 April.

Buying in these segments, however, eased significantly over the last two weeks following appeals by the government as well as the pharmaceutical industry.

Some industry officials are worried that panic buying may see another surge as soon as lockdowns are are lifted.

“Our market research shows that panic buying may be back in chronic segments once the lockdown is lifted in certain parts. Many people have not been able to buy these chronic drugs due to the stringent lockdown, and these people would especially be panicking when they are allowed to," a senior official with a large pharmaceutical firm told Mint, on condition of anonymity.

