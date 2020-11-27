Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra extended till midnight of 31 Dec

Maharashtra on Friday reported 6,185 new Covid-19 cases, which took its overall tally to 18,08,550

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the lockdown on account of coronavirus in the state till the midnight of December 31, 2020 but the activities already allowed will continue., an official release said.

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

Revised guidelines have been issued from time to time by, allowing resumption of various activities as part of the "Mission Begin Again", the release said, reported PTI.

Earlier this week, the government allowed reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from Std 9th to 12th have also reopened in some parts of the state this week.

Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.

