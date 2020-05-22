Lockdown saved as many as 71,000 lives, claims ministry

“Growth rate of new cases till 3 April was increasing at the rate of 22.6% and the behaviour of the virus was exponential. After 4 April, there is a clear slowing in the growth, and then it settled at 5.5% from 18-22%," said Dr V.K. Paul, member of government’s policy think tank NITI Aayog, and head of the empowered group 1 on covid-19. The effect of the second phase of lockdown was visible till 15 May as the death rate decreased, he added.