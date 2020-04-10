Lockdown should be extended, decision after consulting state cabinet: Punjab CM

NEW DELHI: A day after Odisha announced the extension of the lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of covid-19, till 30 April, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said he also favours the same but a final call will be taken after a meeting of the state cabinet which is scheduled for later today.

Observing that farmers have been facing hardships because of the lockdown, the chief minister said the state government will allow district-wise exemption to ensure rabi crops are harvested on time. He added that the state government was making efforts to ensure that transportation facilites, movement of farmers, social distancing at mandis is taken care of.

"Personally I think lockdown should continue but we have a meeting today evening with my cabinet colleagues in which we will assess the situation and take a final call," Singh said while addressing reporters in a virutal press conference organised by the Congress party on Friday.

The Punjab chief minister's comments are significant because it comes in the backdrop of many other states calling for the extension of the lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have sought an extension of the lockdown by at least another fortnight.

The 21-day lockdown is scheduled to end on 14 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold a meeting with chief ministers on Saturday to assess the situation on ground and firm up a plan on extending the lockdown.

Quoting experts from PGI Chandigarh, Singh said covid-19 may peak by mid-September and that both Punjab and the Centre's approach to the pandemic should be based on views of scientific and medical community experts. He added that on its part, the Punjab government was ensuring that migrant laborers being taken care of.

Singh's comments came hours ahead of a meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with all state unit chiefs to assess the situation and firm up a unified response ahead of Modi's meeting with chief ministers on Saturday.