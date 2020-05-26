Lockdown: Temples in Karnataka to open from 1 June, says state minister Poojary

"I will discuss with officials and decide on what other measures should be taken so that things go on smoothly, ensuring safety of devotees," Poojary said. He also said that sevas in select 52 temples in the state can be booked online from Wednesday, and the chief minister has a given a go ahead for this. He clarified that all rituals at the temples like poojas and aartis will continue as per traditions, but booking for sevas that can be offered by devotees, can be done online from now on. Such facilities for online booking of sevas are already available at certain temples and are quite popular, he pointed out. Recently,the Commissioner of Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments had written to deputy commissioners of 15 districts, also executive officers and administrators of 'A' grade temples, seeking information on sevas offered at temples under their jurisdiction and those for which option can be provided for devotees to do advance booking online. This was aimed at development of app and web based software for the purpose of advanced booking of sevas, the letter said, adding conditional approval had been given to Spiritual Products Private Limited, Mysuru to develop both free of cost.