NEW DELHI: Shefali Gandhi’s Saturday evenings are always busy. Around 9pm, she gets out of her PJs, wears jeans or a skirt and a matching top, pours herself a drink, and sets up her laptop or mobile phone, depending on the strength of the Internet connection. Within minutes, she’s dancing with 30,000-odd people from across the world to the tunes of DJ Khushi via Instagram Live.

“This is as close as you can get to a party during a lockdown," says Gandhi, 39, a restaurateur in Goa. A regular partygoer who doesn’t like spending weekends at home, Gandhi hasn’t missed a single Saturday virtual party with DJ Khushi, aka Khushi Soni, since the nationwide lockdown was announced late March. “There’s so much you cannot do right now, so I often feel low. The virtual party makes me feel good."

Until the coronavirus upended daily routines, we used to look for Monday motivation to go to work, try to find wisdom on Wednesdays to stay upbeat, and slog till Friday to finally let loose on weekends. Now, a virus has put us under house arrest, and turned the seven days of a week into one long working week, with no Saturday dinner plans or Sunday brunch dates to look forward to. There are, however, some people like Gandhi who have decided to stick with the concept of having plans every weekend.

Under lockdown, Mumbai resident DJ Khushi, 35, has gone from having a packed week to being busy only on Saturdays when he hosts the virtual party. “You have to adapt. I earn no money from it, but I enjoy doing it for myself and for my fans," he says.

Sharmila Prasad, 38, has set aside three hours on Saturdays for her TikTok fans. From 7pm to 10pm, the IT professional, along with her son, creates 10 to 15 funny videos, which she posts over the course of the week. “I have this desire to be a social media influencer but for that you need to post regularly. My job and household work never allowed me to do that. This lockdown has been a blessing in disguise; I finish my work on Friday, spend time with my family on Saturday afternoon and evenings are just for me." Since the lockdown started, Prasad has moved from 134 TikTok followers to 700.

Some prefer to truly cut off and wind down. Arsh Bashar is online almost 24x7 from Monday to Friday because of his work-from-home schedule. The associate director at tech firm Nagarro spends 8-10 hours on Saturdays in the small music studio in his house, creating music, away from the negative covid-19 news and the obsession of binge-watching shows.

“It’s such a relief to shut out the noise," says Bashar, 38. “I’m more regular with my music now than I was when there was no lockdown. It (the lockdown) has made me fall in love with my passion all over again."

For Rama Rao, 71, one of the 20 residents of Epoch Eldercare home in Delhi, Friday night during lockdown means cooking something special. “We used to have group talks and games but since we are at-risk and physical distancing is necessary, we each try a recipe." Last week, they made dhokla, before that Easter eggs. “This week is chocolate cake."

Muskan Sethi, 31, too likes to cook something special on Saturday evenings, play a tambola game with family, or just do nothing. “I’m always online for work," says the online professional poker player. “Earlier Saturdays meant going out for special meals with family, but since that’s not possible, I spend the day making those special meals or connecting with people whom I lost touch with when life was not so slow."

