MUMBAI: Maharashtra will extend the lockdown in some parts of the state even as it is set to end on 3 May across the country, said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

"The question asked is, what after May 3? I want to make it clear that we cannot lift the lockdown form red zones, like Mumbai-Pune belt, parts of Nagpur and some other places," Thackeray said in a webcast on the occasion of Maharashtra foundation day.

He urged residents not to panic over the situation in the state. "It's only about starting the treatment on time. From few days old babies to 83-year-old people have recovered and gone home. People put on ventilators have also recovered," he said.

Maharashtra became the first state in India to cross the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus cases. With 583 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients in the state climbed to 10,498, according to the ministry of health and family welfare.

The first coronavirus infection in Maharashtra was detected in March. The state reached 10,000-mark in 53 days. The total number of deaths in the state rose to 459 as 27 patients passed away in last 24 hours. The state also registered the highest number of deaths in India.

Mumbai, accounted for nearly 70% of Maharashtra's total covid-19 count. Over 400 new cases were registered in the city in the last 24 hours. Mumbai, has over 7,000 coronavirus patients and nearly 300 deaths. Pune reported 1,379 coronavirus cases and over 80 deaths.

"We will surely give relaxations after May 3 seeing the condition of specific areas but be cautious and co-operate, else whatever we have achieved in the past few days will be lost," Thackeray added.

