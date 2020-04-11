Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday extended the statewide lockdown till 30 April as a measure to prevent the novel coronavirus (covid-19) from spreading. KCR stated that all kinds of religious gatherings will be banned as well. The total number of covid-19 cases touched 503, as 16 more cases were reported in the state (and two more deaths on Saturday).

“The cabinet today took a decision to extend the lockdown till 30 April. I am once again appealing to the public, for our own safety, society and future, follow this as you have been doing until now. We are lucky the people in hospitals and containment areas are not in any kind of serious condition. By 24 April, all the people (in quarantine) will also be discharged," KCR said at a press conference on Saturday after a cabinet meeting.

The chief minister also stated that he is considering to seal borders with Maharashtra, which has the highest number of covid-19 cases in the country. “The latest tally is 503, out of which 14 people have died an 393 patients are currently positive," KCR said, and added that the state government has also identified and sealed-off areas wherever there are cases (to avoid the spreading of the virus).

Earlier in the day, KCR, in a video conference, had urged prime minister Narendra Modi to continue with the ongoing nationwide lockdown, and added that the food processing industry should function so that essential commodities are available.

Stating that agriculture is the lifeblood of the country, KCR opined that rice mills, and other agro-based industries should function, and added that the agricultural sector should be included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee act. KCR also told Modi that the Centre should take the initiative to postpone for six months, the monthly interest paid by the States on debts from the Centre, said a release form his office.

“Due to proper measures we should get over it. Even now we are facing financial problems. To counter this we need a strategic economic policy. RBI should implement quantitative easing policy. This is called Helicopter money. This will facilitate the States and financial institutions to accrue funds. We can come out the financial crisis. Release 5 per cent of funds from the GDP through Quantitative easing Policy," the release added.

The chief minister also added that the the virus’s spread would have been contained had it not been for people from the stat who attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamat sect at the Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month.

In the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, in his video conference with Modi, told the prime minister that the ongoing lockdown should only continue in the ‘red zone’ clusters that have been identified in the state. On the same day, 24 more people were infected with the virus in AP, taking the total cases in the state to 405.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s opinion on the extension of the lockdown was made during a video conference with Modi. Maintaining that the would heed the Centre’s advice on the issue, the chief minister however put forth his opinion keeping in mind the economic impact of the lockdown on AP. He stated that AP does not have sufficient space to store agricultural storage and pointed out that shipment of agricultural produce has also now stopped.