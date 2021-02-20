Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lockdown unnecessary; double masking, micro-containment zones needed: Expert
Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai

Lockdown unnecessary; double masking, micro-containment zones needed: Expert

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST PTI

Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (to enforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is no point in enforcing night curfews, Covid-19 task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi said

A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Saturday said that lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacy in countering the spread of the virus.

A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Saturday said that lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacy in countering the spread of the virus.

According to task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi, promotion of "double masking" (wearing two layers of face covering) and formation of micro-containment zones could be effective.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Torrent Power' bid highest for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu discoms

2 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Centre buys paddy worth 1.23 lakh crore so far this season at MSP

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Bengaluru: 314 crore centralised AC railway terminal, first in India, to open this month

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

Covid-19: Kerala records 4,650 new cases and 13 deaths today

2 min read . 08:00 PM IST

According to task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi, promotion of "double masking" (wearing two layers of face covering) and formation of micro-containment zones could be effective.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Torrent Power' bid highest for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu discoms

2 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Centre buys paddy worth 1.23 lakh crore so far this season at MSP

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Bengaluru: 314 crore centralised AC railway terminal, first in India, to open this month

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST

Covid-19: Kerala records 4,650 new cases and 13 deaths today

2 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick in infection numbers this month.

"Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (to enforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is no point in enforcing night curfews," he said at a panel discussion.

Asked what should the government do in the current situation, Joshi said, "Double masking, maintaining physical distancing, extreme precaution of hygiene and formation of micro-containment zone are the right measures."

He also said that the distribution of coronavirus vaccine should be decentralized.

"There are some issues with the CoWin app which is slowing down the vaccination procedure. If the state gets more powers, it will be helpful to cover more and more people," he said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the state government on the COVID-19 outbreak, said the vaccine on coronavirus is safe as over one crore people in the country have been vaccinated and nobody has died or developed serious complications.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The Centre should expedite the vaccination drive and give more say to the state governments in vaccine distribution," he said.

On Friday, only over 14,000 people were vaccinated in Maharashtra while new infections are rising in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.