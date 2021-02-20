This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lockdown unnecessary; double masking, micro-containment zones needed: Expert
1 min read.08:18 PM ISTPTI
Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (to enforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is no point in enforcing night curfews, Covid-19 task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi said
A senior member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force on Saturday said that lockdown is a draconian measure and has limited efficacy in countering the spread of the virus.
According to task force member and endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi, promotion of "double masking" (wearing two layers of face covering) and formation of micro-containment zones could be effective.
Maharashtra is witnessing a worrying uptick in infection numbers this month.
"Lockdown is a draconian measure. It seems easy (to enforce) but it is an unwarranted measure. And there is no point in enforcing night curfews," he said at a panel discussion.
Asked what should the government do in the current situation, Joshi said, "Double masking, maintaining physical distancing, extreme precaution of hygiene and formation of micro-containment zone are the right measures."
He also said that the distribution of coronavirus vaccine should be decentralized.
"There are some issues with the CoWin app which is slowing down the vaccination procedure. If the state gets more powers, it will be helpful to cover more and more people," he said.
Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the state government on the COVID-19 outbreak, said the vaccine on coronavirus is safe as over one crore people in the country have been vaccinated and nobody has died or developed serious complications.