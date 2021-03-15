OPEN APP
Lockdown will be announced in districts of Maharashtra that will report more covid-19 cases: Rajesh Tope

A day after the state of Maharashtra reported the highest numbers of covid-19 cases this year, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has warned that more lockdowns are imminent if the situation deteriorates further.

He said, "Corona cases are increasing, if the situation deteriorates then lockdown will be announced in districts that will report more cases. Around 20 lakhs people in Mumbai have been fined for not following COVID norms."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 16,620 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday evening. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state reached 23,14,413.

Registering 8,861 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's total recovery count has gone up to 21,34,072.

At present, the state has a total of 1,26,231 active cases. The total death toll in the state stands at 52,861.

While the positivity rate in Maharashtra stands at 13.21 per cent, the recovery rate is 92.21 per cent. The fatality rate in the state is 2.28 per cent.

The Latur district administration has already imposed a night curfew between 8 pm and 5 am to contain the spread of the virus in the district. According to the order released by the officials, all weekly markets will remain shut till March 31. However, emergency services have been exempted.

A complete lockdown has already been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

