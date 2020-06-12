Lockdown will not be extended, says Delhi govt as corona cases cross 34,000

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi govt has clarified that the lockdown will not be extended in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain comments came in the backdrop of exponentially increasing coronavirus infections after the lockdown was relaxed to allow all shops, mall and activities resumed in Unlock 1.0.

New Delhi has officially reported close to 1,100 deaths from the coronavirus, but cemeteries and crematoriums in the city say the actual number is several hundred higher. Hospital morgues are beyond capacity, and with summer temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit) some bodies are being kept on thick ice slabs.

The spike in deaths in New Delhi comes amid a broader virus surge throughout India, where authorities are reporting some 10,000 new infections each day and more than 300 deaths. Nevertheless, India lifted most of the remaining restrictions from its 10-week lockdown on June 8, the same day it recorded what at the time was its highest single-day death toll from the virus.

On Friday, India’s nationwide caseload overtook Britain to became the fourth highest in the world with 297,535 confirmed cases and 8,498 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. But that is just the known cases. Like elsewhere in the world, the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher for a number of reasons including limited testing.

New Delhi's health centers are under immense strain and the state government’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, said this week that a state health department model has projected a worst case scenario in which the number of infections in the capital — already at nearly 35,000 — could reach 550,000 by the end of July.

Delhi recorded 1,877 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours — highest in a single day. Delhi's COVID-19 count reached 34,687 on Thursday. Total death tally in Delhi has crossed 1000 mark and is 1085. Total recovery stand at 12,731.

With AP inputs

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated