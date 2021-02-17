Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar today travelled in local train from Byculla to CSMT & urged people to wear masks.

"After Railway services resumed, covid-19 cases spiked in not just Mumbai but the entire state. Lockdown won't be implemented, but situation worrisome", said Mumbai mayor.

"Rising number of cases is a matter of concern. 60 out of 100 people travelling by trains don't wear masks. People must take precautions else we would head towards another lockdown," she told reporters.

"Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also worried about the situation. Whether lockdown will be implemented again is in the hands of people," she added.

When asked if she will take the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase, she said, "Yes, I am going to take the vaccine because this will protect me from the infection."

The three-point programme of wearing masks, social distancing and sanitising hands regularly is not being followed by most people, she said.

Pednekar said that while the authorities had planned to reopen schools in the city, they are again reviewing the decision.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajendra Tope have already started holding review meetings to discuss the situation, she said.

"We could face another lockdown, but it is in the hands of citizens to avoid it by following the COVID-19 protocol, which they had abided by under the state government's 'My family My Responsibility' programme," the mayor said.

