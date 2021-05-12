The restrictions, first imposed on 22 April were enlarged till 13 May and now stand further extended with harsh provisions that include suspension of bus services.
People coming to Jharkhand will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory isolation. However, it will not apply to people who would leave the state within 72 hours, the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office said.
The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand, facing the deadly second wave of COVID-19 Wednesday reported 103 more coronavirus deaths, raising the toll to 4,085 with maximum fatalities being reported from the state capital Ranchi.
The curbs imposed as 'Health Safety Week' from May 16 will have firm conditions while previous restrictions that were announced till May 13 will now continue till May 16, an official said.
Let's take a look at what is allowed and what' not allowed: