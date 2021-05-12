Subscribe
Home >News >India >Lockdown-like curbs in Jharkhand extended for two weeks: What's allowed, what's not

Lockdown-like curbs in Jharkhand extended for two weeks: What's allowed, what's not

Volunteers carry oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 affected patients, at a city hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
2 min read . 09:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • At a high-level meeting, the state government has decided to extend 'Suraksha Saptah' by two weeks with stricter provisions till 6 am on 27 May

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state amid an unprecedented rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

At a high-level meeting, the state government has decided to extend 'Suraksha Saptah' by two weeks with stricter provisions till 6 am on 27 May.

The restrictions, first imposed on 22 April were enlarged till 13 May and now stand further extended with harsh provisions that include suspension of bus services.

People coming to Jharkhand will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory isolation. However, it will not apply to people who would leave the state within 72 hours, the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office said.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand, facing the deadly second wave of COVID-19 Wednesday reported 103 more coronavirus deaths, raising the toll to 4,085 with maximum fatalities being reported from the state capital Ranchi.

The curbs imposed as 'Health Safety Week' from May 16 will have firm conditions while previous restrictions that were announced till May 13 will now continue till May 16, an official said.

Let's take a look at what is allowed and what' not allowed:

Operations of inter-state and intra-state buses have been suspended while private vehicles will have to obtain e- passes for plying.

The state has already prohibited all indoor and outdoor congregations of more than five persons.

The restrictions first imposed as Health Safety Week till April 28 had been expanded earlier till May 6 and then till May 13.

All education centres and coaching institutions were closed and all examinations postponed.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools and parks, among others, had also been closed in the state.

Agriculture, industries and mining operations were functioning while essential and emergency services were exempted.

The state Covid-19 cases have climbed to 2,96,895 with 4,365 fresh cases.

The mineral-rich state now has 54,533 active cases, and 2,38,277 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 36, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Dhanbad (10).

