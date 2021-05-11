Nashik: Given the surge in Covid-19 cases, strict lockdown-like restrictions will be clamped in Nashik district of Maharashtra for 12 days beginning tomorrow, May 12 guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, news agency PTI reported. The new restrictions will come into force from noon.

"To achieve this, the lockdown will be made stringent from May 12 to 23. People such as farmers, grocers and milkmen will suffer some losses but we will make efforts to minimize the loss," said Chhagan Bhujbal.

Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 3,57,919 after 1,835 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 2,833 people getting discharged, an official said. The toll in the district stands at 3,897

As part of the new curbs, people will not be allowed to step outside except for essential and medical reasons.

Let's take a look at the curbs during the 12-day lockdown in Nashik district starting tomorrow noon:

1) Shops selling grocery, sweets, and bakeries will remain open from 7 am to 12 noon for the next 12 days but only for home deliveries.

2) Milk can be collected from centres from 7 am to 12 noon.

3) Home delivery of milk will be allowed only during this period. From 5 pm to 7 pm, people can purchase milk from these centres, the district administration said in an order.

4) Home delivery of parcels from hotels, restaurants and liquor vends will be allowed from 7 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 7 pm.

5) No customers will be allowed at all these establishments.

6) All Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the district will remain closed during this period.

7) All vegetable markets and weekly markets in the district will remain shut. However, vegetables and fruits can be sold at safe distance alongside roads from 7 am to 12 noon. Sale of vegetables and fruits through handcarts will be allowed, it said.

8) Along with medicine and oxygen manufacturing units, all other industries and construction activities will be allowed to operate only in situ.

9) All schools, colleges, other training institutes, playgrounds and gardens will remain closed along with marriage halls and lawns.

10) Only registered marriages are allowed in the District Registrar's office and only five people can attend.

11) A maximum of 20 people are allowed to attend funerals while only 15 people can participate in post-death rituals

12) All vaccination centres, banks, post offices will remain open from 9 am to 12 noon only for essential works.





