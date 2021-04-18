Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Lockdowns, curfews should not affect Covid vaccination drive: Centre to States

Lockdowns, curfews should not affect Covid vaccination drive: Centre to States

Premium
Bengaluru: India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST ANI

The ministry also said that vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that are distinctly separated from the building block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has written to States/UTs to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for curbing COVID-19 spread does not adversely impact the vaccination exercise, by restricting access of beneficiaries to the COVID vaccination centres.

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has written to States/UTs to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for curbing COVID-19 spread does not adversely impact the vaccination exercise, by restricting access of beneficiaries to the COVID vaccination centres.

In the letter to States/UTs, the ministry said it is being advised that the vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews, lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CNCs) should not be restricted during such interventions.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In the letter to States/UTs, the ministry said it is being advised that the vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews, lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CNCs) should not be restricted during such interventions.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Similarly those CVCs which have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services," the order said.

The ministry also said that vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that are distinctly separated from the building block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done.

"This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 these hospitals," read the letter.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.