Lockdowns have worked in most states but there are exceptions

Similarly, in the second set (10-20 days), Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal lowered their positivity rates, while Karnataka's shot up from 18.8% to 31.8% during the period. In the third set (below 10 days), positivity rates of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have increased, underscoring that it takes time for the effects of lockdowns to kick in. Rajasthan, which imposed a strict lockdown on 10 May, saw positivity rates decline, but it had a long stretch of partial lockdown prior to that. While part of the variance is explained by the intensity of restrictions, and also its adherence, the capacity to test, trace and isolate also seems to be playing a part. Maharashtra for example had decentralised control rooms, improved communication, and was strict with restrictions in hotspots such as Mumbai and Pune.