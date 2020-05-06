NEW DELHI: Hiring activity saw a 62% year-on-year decline in April the covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown ravaged businesses, according to a survey by job site Naukri.com.

According to the survey, hotels, restaurants, travel companies, airlines have been the worst hit, because of the lockdown, leading the decline in hiring.

Hotels, restaurants, travel companies, and airlines saw a decline of 91%, auto/ancillary companies registered 82% decline in hiring, retail fell 77%, and accounting and finance companies saw a 70% fall.

Sectors such as information technology (IT), software services, pharma, biotech, clinical research and insurance were less impacted.

Job market across cities registered a double-digit dip in hiring, led by metros. Delhi reported a 70% decline followed by Chennai at 62%, Kolkata and Mumbai at 60% each.

In Delhi, demand for professionals in hospitality (-97%), accounting (-78%) and banking (-64%) sectors marked a substantial fall. In Chennai, demand for professionals in hospitality, IT-Hardware and IT-Software industry saw a decline of 98%, 81% and 62% respectively.

Recruitment in Mumbai fell 60% in April while hiring in hospitality and auto sectors dipped 94% and 84% respectively.

Hiring activity across experience levels saw an average decline of 61%.

In Bengaluru, hiring activity witnessed a drop of 57%.

All cities reported an across-the-board decline in hiring at varied experience levels, with entry-level experience bands--0 to 3 years--witnessing the sharpest fall of 67%, according to the survey.

Additionally, new jobs for professionals in ticketing/travel/airlines, hotels/restaurants, and HR-administration sectors fell 95%, 89% and 78% respectively.

Functional roles in purchase/supply chain, marketing/advertising, sales/business development, and accounts/finance fell 68-70%.

However, new jobs for professionals in the IT-Software, BPO/ITES/KPO, pharma/biotech/healthcare and teaching/education sectors were less hit when compared with other sectors.

