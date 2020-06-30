New Delhi: The visuals of a locust swarm cruising over Gurgaon in the national capital region created panic among residents on Saturday morning. Later in the day, news of the swarm moving to Uttar Pradesh bypassing Delhi came as a relief. Earlier, swarms of desert locusts have invaded cities like Jaipur in Rajasthan and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

While swarm incursions are at best a nuisance for urban India, for farmers in rural areas locust attacks are emerging as a real threat to the kharif crop season. Since April, trans-boundary locust swarms have travelled as far as Maharashtra in western India and Bihar in the east. Locust control operations are currently ongoing in several states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra; since early April, an area over 1,27,000 hectares have been treated to manage the pest.

Earlier in June, ratings agency Crisil said the agriculture sector is likely to clock a modest 2.5% growth in 2020-21, but locust attacks are a likely downside risk. Planting of kharif crops have surged this year due to a favourable monsoon but going by forecasts from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation more swarms will be travelling to India next month, all the way from the horn of Africa.

“There is a great deal of anxiety among farmers in Rajasthan," said Bhagirath Choudhary, founder director of the Delhi-based South Asia Biotechnology Center. The locust incursions could inflict only minimal damage (on early sown cotton and pearl millet) since crop fields were empty but the situation could be different in July after planting of summer crops are over.

“As a remedial measure the central government should designate locust attacks as a natural disaster. This will enable farmers to claim insurance compensation. It is beyond the means of individual farmers to manage swarm incursions," Choudhary added.

The extent of damage to kharif inflicted by locust swarms will largely depend on whether they are contained in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat which are along the international border with Pakistan. If swarms manage to escape these states and travel to far-off one like Maharashtra and Bihar, the damages could be heavy.

Desert locusts which move in swarms in their gregarious phase of the lifecycle can travel up to 150 km in a day and a small swarm can finish as much food in a day as meant for 2500 people. Swarms which move during the day are usually controlled by insecticide sprays at night while they are resting.

“Currently swarms are scattered in states such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and have reached (neighbouring) Nepal. We are taking the help of state agriculture departments for control operations," said K. L. Gurjar, deputy director of Locust Warning Organisation, the federal agency which issues early warning and helps states in pest management.

Gurjar said locust incursions could pose a problem in July due to crop availability on fields, but added the department is well prepared to tackle the menace.

But incursions beyond Rajasthan and Gujarat over the past two months showed that locust attacks are a clear and present danger. Currently, 60 ground control teams as well as drones have been deployed for control operations, the agriculture ministry said following the locust attack in Gurgaon. The ministry added that India has imported 25 sprayers from the United Kingdom and another 45 will reach in July.

