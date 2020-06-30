Locust attacks pose a clear and present danger to kharif crop season

While swarm incursions are at best a nuisance for urban India, for farmers in rural areas locust attacks are emerging as a real threat to the kharif crop season. Since April, trans-boundary locust swarms have travelled as far as Maharashtra in western India and Bihar in the east. Locust control operations are currently ongoing in several states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab and Maharashtra; since early April, an area over 1,27,000 hectares have been treated to manage the pest.