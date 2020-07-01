Locust attacks pose a threat to kharif crops

In June, ratings agency Crisil said the agriculture sector is likely to clock a modest 2.5% growth in 2020-21, but locust attacks were a likely downside risk. Planting of kharif crops surged this year due to a favourable monsoon, but going by the forecasts of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization more locust swarms are expected to reach India next month, all the way from the horn of Africa.