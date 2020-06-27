Home >News >India >Locust Spotting: Delhi airport on high alert
Locusts swarm seen in Gurugram on Saturday, June 27.

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2020, 07:24 PM IST IANS

  • National capital's IGI Airport on high alert following swarm of locusts spotted near the NH8 stretch connecting the national capital to Gurugram
  • However, due to change in wind direction, the swarm has moved in a different direction

National capital's IGI Airport has been kept on high alert following the swarm of locusts that were spotted near the key installation.

The spotting took place near to national highway 8's stretch which connects the national capital to Gurugram around 11am, sources said.

Accordingly, the airport was kept at high alert as operations could have been affected due to the incoming locust swarm.

However, due to a change in wind direction, the swarm has moved in a completely different direction altogether.

"As of now operations are completely normal, but we are maintaining a lookout and coordinating with different agencies," sources said.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

