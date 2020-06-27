The locust swarm entered Gurugram, Palwal, Dwaraka in Delhi and is moving towards Uttar Pradesh, said government on Saturday.

Locust swarm was noticed in Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) in the morning of 26 June 2020 and control teams were deployed to eliminate the locusts. The leftover locusts regrouped and reached Rewari in Haryana on Friday where control operations were undertaken from Friday till early Saturday, said Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

The leftover locusts again regrouped and the swarm divided into three groups, one of which moved towards Gurugram, and from there to Faridabad and onwards to Uttar Pradesh. Another locust swarm moved towards Dwarka in Delhi, from there to Daulatabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and this swarm has also entered UP. The third group was seen in Palwal (Haryana) and has also moved towards UP. As of now, no locust swarms are spotted in any city areas.

According to information given by the Ministry of Agriculture, all the groups of locust swarms are being tracked by teams of the State Agriculture Departments of Rajasthan, Haryana and UP, local administrations and officials of the Central Locust Warning Organization, and control operations are underway. More control teams from Rajasthan have been moved to Haryana and UP to help in the locust control operations being carried out in these two states.

The locusts keep flying during day time and settle down only after dark in the evening. Ground control teams are constantly tracking them and will undertake major control operations once they settle down. Control teams in UP have been alerted for this.

Delhi Government on Saturday issued advisory to contain and control the menace of desert locusts in the national capital.

District Magistrates have been advised to deploy adequate staff to make all possible arrangement for guiding people to distract locusts by making high decibel sound through beating of drums/utensils, playing high volume music on DJs, burning firecrackers and neem leaves.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated