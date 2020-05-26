Locust swarms reach Jhansi after destroying crops in Rajasthan

Jhansi: After destroying crops in Rajasthan, a large swarm of locusts has now reached Jhansi, a city in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, several areas of the city were under locust attack.

Andra Vamsi, Jhansi District Magistrate told ANI that the locusts mostly attack at the places which are near the river bed.

Andra Vamsi, Jhansi District Magistrate told ANI that the locusts mostly attack at the places which are near the river bed.

"Locust swarms have arrived in Jhansi from Rajasthan. It has been observed that their movement is more concentrated near the river bed, affecting vegetable and soya plantations," he said.

The Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare has warned of another attack in May-June this year. Notably, the first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan, on May 11.

