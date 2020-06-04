Locusts pose threat to upcoming kharif season

Scientists in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), however, are confident that desert locusts will not have any significant impact in the coming months. “In April and May, locusts arrived following conducive spring rains in east Africa, Baluchistan and Iran (which aided breeding). The swarms moved beyond India’s border areas in search of food aided by westerly winds. That is unlikely to happen in June and July," said S. N. Sushil, entomologist and former plant protection advisor at the agriculture ministry.