‘Logistical factors’: ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s 2 outreach events in UP amid dissent row

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has postponed two Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) regional conferences in Uttar Pradesh that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was scheduled to address, saying changes to official event dates are part of a routine administrative process, according to Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Kumar was scheduled to visit Meerut on Thursday and Varanasi on September 28 for the conferences.

The ECI said the dates were changed due to various logistical and administrative factors, including venue availability, the schedules of senior officials and natural conditions.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELC) and their purpose? ⌵ Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELC) aim to familiarize students and young first-time voters with the electoral process, democratic values, and the functioning of election-related institutions, enhancing voter awareness ahead of elections. 2 Why were the ELC conferences in Uttar Pradesh postponed? ⌵ The Election Commission of India postponed the ELC conferences due to various logistical and administrative factors, such as venue availability and the schedules of senior officials, describing it as part of a routine administrative process. 3 How does the Election Commission handle dissent among its members? ⌵ The Election Commission addresses dissent by stating that differing views and internal discussions are normal in a multi-member body, emphasizing that final decisions are reached unanimously and have full legal approval. 4 What is the process for removing a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in India? ⌵ To remove a CEC, an impeachment motion must be introduced in Parliament, requiring signatures from a specific number of MPs. The motion must pass through an inquiry committee and receive a two-thirds majority in both Houses for removal. 5 Has there ever been an impeachment of a CEC in India? ⌵ No Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has ever been impeached in India. Recent attempts to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar have been rejected by Parliament without provided reasons.

“Adjustments in event dates are an ongoing process and are necessitated by various logistical and administrative factors,” the poll panel said on Friday.

The clarification comes amid a fresh controversy over the functioning of the Election Commission and reported differences among its members.

ECI says ELC conferences have been postponed before The Commission said postponement or rescheduling of ELC conferences was not unusual and had happened previously in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

It also stressed that the decision to postpone the two Uttar Pradesh conferences was taken on September 21, before an Indian Express report highlighted alleged differences among Election Commissioners.

Advertisement

“There have been many occasions when the ELC conferences had been postponed/dates changed earlier also,” the ECI said.

The poll panel said that the decision regarding the two Uttar Pradesh conferences was taken two days before the Indian Express report was published.

The ECI is conducting ELC 2.0 programmes in phases as part of its voter-awareness initiatives ahead of the 2027 state elections.

Electoral Literacy Clubs are aimed at familiarising students and young and first-time voters with the electoral process, democratic values and the functioning of election-related institutions.

The ELC 2.0 initiative carries the tagline “Learn Democracy. Lead Democracy”. According to the Commission, the programme seeks to encourage young voters to understand democratic processes and participate meaningfully in elections.

What is the ECI dissent row? The postponement of the Uttar Pradesh events comes days after the Indian Express report claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months, between October 2025 and August 2026, to decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Advertisement

According to the report, the two commissioners had raised objections to decisions that they said were taken without their knowledge.

The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an institutional rupture, saying that internal technical notes, written queries and differences of opinion are part of the decision-making process in a multi-member constitutional body.

The poll panel has also maintained that all final decisions relating to the SIR process were taken unanimously and have full legal sanction.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.

IndiaElections Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home ‘Logistical factors’: ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s 2 outreach events in UP amid dissent row