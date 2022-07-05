Logistics bottlenecks, shortages choke Delhi’s liquor supplies3 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Many states have also banned the export of beer, which has led to an acute shortage in the national capital
NEW DELHI : Chances are Delhi residents looking for liquor of their choice will not be able to find it, with the city experiencing an alcohol shortage across categories. Among the main reasons are supply chain issues especially for imported brands, shortage of beer as companies did not ramp up capacity during two covid years, fewer operational liquor stores and delays in revised excise policy.