Logistics bottlenecks, shortages choke Delhi’s liquor supplies

Categories like beer are experiencing a shortage because several brands were unable to produce additional stock in advance in February and March, and due to oppressive heat conditions, a lot of the stock got consumed quite early. Usually, 40% of India’s annual beer sales happen in April-June. “Companies keep building the stock till March but this time, many businesses did not have the time to build the stocks. Additionally, Delhi doesn’t have its own breweries and several neighbouring state governments directed breweries to cater to their domestic markets first," said Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}