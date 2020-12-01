Logistics firms witness big growth led by online sales

Logistics startups like Delhivery , LetsTransport and Ecom Express have seen a spike in business led by online sales of e-commerce firms and large offline retail brands moving online and tapping new-age logistics platforms to fulfill shipments.

The shift to digital methods of buying due to the pandemic has further contributed to the growth of the e-commerce and logistics segments in the country, as delivery firms see new growth opportunities led by pharmaceuticals, healthcare and agritech companies.

“Shipment volumes for us are up by almost 60-70% since pre-covid levels. The reason for this shift can be attributed to an influx of customers buying through online medium regularly and formal retail brands starting to finally execute their long-awaited digital strategies," said TA Krishnan, CEO and co-founder, Ecom Express, which works as a logistics partner with e-commerce firms.

There has been a 40% jump in Ecom Express’s customer base during the pandemic due to the faster digital adoption in smaller cities. Online grocery, for instance, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this digital shift as the focus moves towards hyperlocal deliveries. Ecom Express introduced hyperlocal deliveries in April and started working with different firms, especially grocery.

“The trend towards online shopping and shipments will continue, similar to what we have witnessed in global markets such as China. With malls now opening up, we might see a minor reduction of 5% in volumes as customers resort to offline establishments, and restrictions in movement becoming tighter," added Krishnan.

With hyperlocal being the next battleground for logistics, intra-city truck aggregator LetsTransport saw its total shipment volume grow to 45% higher than pre-covid levels, between March and September driven predominantly by the essential goods category.

In October-November, when e-commerce sales peaked, the company said it has almost doubled its monthly shipment volume compared to pre-covid months.

“Traditional truckers, operating within city limits used to find business previously by standing in front of warehouses or mom-and-pop stores. With establishments being shut and dynamic lockdowns, a lot of this unorganised segment lost jobs. During this time, we saw organic signups (of truckers), due to word of mouth shoot up by 20% on our platform," said Pushkar Singh, co-founder and CEO, LetsTransport. The firm added nearly 15000 new truck drivers in lockdown months.

Singh added that in recent months, B2B retailer deliveries from firms such as Jumbotail and Udaan saw huge growth, with hyperlocal deliveries directly to customers from e-grocery players such as BigBasket and Grofers gaining steam.

“We are now seeing new demand from pharmaceutical companies as we run pilots in this segment and onboard traditional manufacturers of cement, ceramic and paints. Shipment volumes will see a further 60-70% growth in the next 2-3 months," Singh added.

SoftBank-backed logistics unicorn Delhivery Pvt Ltd has also seen a spike in business owing to e-commerce sales, as large offline brands are moving online.

“We expect the momentum to continue as offline brands will kick start the end-of-season sale in December. We saw higher salience of Tier 3, 4 cities owing to higher number of new online shoppers. The underlying supply chain market in India(including express, warehousing, full-truckload, part-truckload freight, etc.) is over $150 billion in size today. This large market can support many players focused on various specific areas of the supply chain," said chief business officer Sandeep Barasia.

Delhivery has added around 4 million sq. ft. of additional warehousing space this year, including two mega facilities in Bilaspur and Bhiwandi.

“Logistics as a segment continues to be a difficult space to disrupt through technology, requiring deep operational capabilities, which can act as a barrier to entry for new players. With a large market size, and opportunities to solve for inefficiencies of supply chain; the market is still in its nascent stage, leaving room for growth for existing players" said Pankaj Makkar, managing director, Bertelsmann India Investments, which has invested in logistics companies including LetsTransport and Shiprocket.

Makkar adds that the next disruption in logistics will be in nuanced segments such as cold-storage supply chain, farm-to-fork agritech models, as more vertical-focussed delivery platforms emerge in the ecosystem.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.