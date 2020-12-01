Logistics firms witness big growth led by online sales

“Traditional truckers, operating within city limits used to find business previously by standing in front of warehouses or mom-and-pop stores. With establishments being shut and dynamic lockdowns, a lot of this unorganised segment lost jobs. During this time, we saw organic signups (of truckers), due to word of mouth shoot up by 20% on our platform," said Pushkar Singh, co-founder and CEO, LetsTransport. The firm added nearly 15000 new truck drivers in lockdown months.