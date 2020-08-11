NEW DELHI: As lockdown restrictions ease and Indians prepare to return to work, professionals have mixed feelings about going back to the office.

According to LinkedIn’s latest Workforce Confidence Index, based on the survey of responses of 5,553 professionals in India during June 1- July 26, most have expressed varied concerns about "returning to the physical workplace."

About 46% of professionals from the recreation and travel industry and 39% from the consumer goods industry want to return to work as soon as they are allowed to. "However, one in two software & IT employees said they will continue working remotely for now, probably due to the fact they have transitioned to working remotely in a smooth manner," according to the survey.

In fact, working from home has turned out well for firms, especially information technology (IT) and IT services. Around 90% of IT staff and 70-80% of business process outsourcing firms, as well as small and medium businesses, including e-commerce, have moved to work from home since the lockdown in March.

Professionals from transportation and logistics, and media and communications remain cautious about returning to offices.

Risk of exposure, poor sanitation, and lack of workplace policies worry professionals, the survey claimed.

About two in three employees from software and IT (65%), and three in five from media & communications (61%) and transportation & logistics (61%) feel exposure to those not taking safety guidelines seriously is a serious concern with respect to returning to the workplace. In fact, one in three in logistics (33%) and one in four employees in software & IT (25%) also said that lack of workplace sanitisation or cleanliness norms are dissuading them from going back to offices.

The eighth edition of the Workforce Confidence Index shows a steady increase in workforce confidence among Indians, which reflects in this fortnight’s score of 53, up three points from the 15-28 June report.

The survey also revealed India’s growing confidence towards personal finances, with nearly one in three professionals anticipating a rise in their savings, while two in five expecting their spending to stay the same over the next six months. As lockdown curbs ease, small business employees have also seen a rise in confidence levels.

However, this optimism fades when it comes to job security, as the Workforce Confidence Index shows small and medium businesses (SMB) employees are less confident about holding on to their jobs than large enterprise workers. For small businesses, sustaining has become challenging given low cash reserves and on and off lockdowns across several cities.





