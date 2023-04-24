Logistics to be full of opportunities for our youth in coming years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:08 PM IST
- The minister said that the world is looking at resilient logistics and trusted supply chains, moving away from risk and towards trusted resilient economy
NEW DELHI : Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.
