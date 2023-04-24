NEW DELHI : Logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years with a huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

Speaking at a conference on “Transforming Logistics for Coastal Economies" ahead of the third G20 Education Working Group meeting scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 in Bhubaneswar, he said that the logistics will be an area full of opportunities for young students in the coming years, as much as Semiconductors, electronics, and Information technology, with huge scope for investment, entrepreneurship and employment.

“This is an interesting time for the world, representing opportunities and challenges and in this context, India has become the fastest growing nation of the world. And India is being looked upon by the world with a lot more respect," he added.

The minister noted that the world is looking at resilient logistics and trusted supply chains, moving away from risk and towards trusted resilient economy.

“With this, the focus and discussion on logistics is important in coastal states like Odisha. In 2014, 82% of mobile phones consumed in India were imported, in 2022, almost 100% mobile phones consumed in India are manufactured in India," he said.

In 2014, India used to export almost zero mobile phones and this year alone, India has exported Apple phones, Samsung phones made in India to the tune of about 11 billion dollars.

“One of the arguments for India for many decades had been that India did not have a viable market and the capacity to become a global manufacturing hub as the logistics cost of doing business in India was not competitive. Today global majors are manufacturing semiconductors, electronics, mobiles and many more products in India, exporting and selling in India as well as the underlying logistics ecosystem has become more efficient," he added.

The minister emphasised on the vision of the Prime Minister which suggests that as much as you focus on receiving degrees, in the same manner, you should focus on acquiring skills, as that will increase the prospects of your employability in modern and post pandemic techade.

“As the future is about skilling, upskilling and reskilling, and skilling will always remain a continuous process," he added.