Lok Sabah Speaker Election: On TMC’s ‘unilateral decision’ remark, K Suresh says ‘they will cooperate’

Congress MP K Suresh clarified that TMC leaders will cooperate with the opposition alliance, as discussed in a meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee from TMC attended the meeting and understood the situation.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated09:27 AM IST
Congress MP K Suresh at the Parliament House complex during the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Congress MP K Suresh at the Parliament House complex during the first session of 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Congress MP K Suresh on Wednesday issued a clarification over Trinamool Congress' "unilateral decision" remark for the INDIA bloc's pick for the Lok Sabha Speaker post, saying the TMC leaders will cooperate with the opposition alliance because everything was cleared at a meeting yesterday.

Suresh stated that TMC leaders — Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee — attended a held by INDIA bloc at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Speaker 2024 Live: PM Modi to move motion to choose Om Birla

“Everything cleared up yesterday evening. Their leaders - Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee - attended the INDIA Alliance meeting last evening at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. We explained the situation, they could understand the situation and they will also cooperate with us,” he told ANI.

The West Bengal ruling party has expressed “disappointment” over the Congress' nomination of Kodikunnil Suresh for the LS speaker post. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee told reporters his party was “not consulted” on fielding of Congress' K Suresh as the opposition's nominee and termed it a “unilateral decision”.

Also Read | BJP’s Om Birla vs Congress’ K Suresh for LS Speaker post: Who has advantage?

Election for the Speaker post will be held in the Lower House of Parliament on June 26 with K Suresh and Om Birla as candidates. Suresh also holds the distinction of being the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha — he has remained MP for 29 years.

While the NDA has support of 297 MPs in the Lok Sabha — the majority, INDIA bloc would see its own numbers boosted if TMC vows to back K Suresh. Notably, the opposition alliance will have the support of 263 MPs — 29 more if TMC agrees to be on board.

Also Read | PM Modi to move motion to elect Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speakers have only been selected by election twice before in the Parliament—in 1952 when Congress' GV Malvankar contested against CPI's Shankar Shantaram More and in 1976 when Congress' BR Bhagat contested against Jan Sangh's Jagannathrao Joshi, backed by Congress.

Traditionally, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition. But the stand-off began after NDA refused to allot Deputy Speaker position to an INDIA bloc candidate in return for backing Birla.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

