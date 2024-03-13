Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that his party has agreed to a seat-sharing formula with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and the formal announcement of the same will be made in due course. Taking to microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) after meeting BJP national president JP Nadda, the LJP president wrote," As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course." Thanking BJP leaders, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always protecting him in the alliance, the LJP chief, who represents the Jamui Lok Sabha seat, said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will make efforts to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. “ I want to thank PM Modi for always protecting me in the alliance. He has always treated Ram Vilas Paswan as his friend. Today, again we have strengthened our old alliance-NDA. Today, after the seat sharing has been done for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, I want to thank BJP national president JP Nadda and Union HM Amit Shah. In the coming few days, LJP will fight the elections with the intention that all the 40 seats in Bihar should be won by the NDA alliance and achieve the target of 400 seats in the country...," Paswan said.

Meanwhile, PTI reported, citing sources, that Paswan's party LJP may contest five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

Hajipur seat, currently represented by his estranged uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras who heads another LJP faction, might be given to Paswan as he considers the constituency a part of his rightful share due to his father Ram Vilas Paswan's long association with it. The LJP founder and stalwart Dalit leader represented Hajipur eight times in Lok Sabha.

"Division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among all NDA parties decided. It will soon be formally announced. All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied," PTI quoted Paswan as saying.

"The seats my party has are mine," he said, in an indication that the claims of the Paras-headed National Lok Janshakti Party might have been ignored by the BJP.

Quizzed about his differences with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), the LJP chief said all NDA constituents are working to achieve the target of crossing 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

