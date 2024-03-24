Lok Sabha 2024: Will Bollywood actor Neha Sharma contest from Bihar? Congress MLA father hints possibility, says report
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MLA Ajay Sharma representing Bhagalpur, advocated for his daughter's nomination as a candidate if Congress secures the seat in the party's seat-sharing arrangement with allies.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actor Neha Sharma may step into the political arena during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as hinted by her father, Congress leader Ajay Sharma, NDTV reported.
