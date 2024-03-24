Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress MLA Ajay Sharma representing Bhagalpur, advocated for his daughter's nomination as a candidate if Congress secures the seat in the party's seat-sharing arrangement with allies.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood actor Neha Sharma may step into the political arena during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as hinted by her father, Congress leader Ajay Sharma, NDTV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters, Ajay Sharma, an MLA representing Bihar's Bhagalpur, advocated for his daughter's nomination as a candidate if Congress secures the Bhagalpur seat in the party's seat-sharing arrangement with allies.

"Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that," Ajay Sharma said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neha Sharma, known for her roles in films like 'Crook' alongside Emraan Hashmi, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Tum Bin 2', and 'Mubarakan', has garnered significant popularity on social media, particularly for her travel-related content. She has more than 21 million followers on Instagram.

Political Aspirations and INDIA Alliance's Objectives Ajay Sharma also expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's prospects in Bihar, asserting their determination to "wipe out" the BJP from the state in the upcoming elections.

"We will wipe out NDA from Bihar. Bihar will take the responsibility of removing Narendra Modi from power this time," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The seat-sharing negotiations within the INDIA bloc encountered obstacles when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terminated ties with Congress and aligned with the BJP in January. However, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav indicated that the discussions are nearing conclusion, with an official announcement expected next week.

"Everything will be decided in two or three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out," he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to take place in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1, alongside assembly polls in four states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

